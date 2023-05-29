Third Person Dies After Quadruple Shooting In Woodbridge Home: Police (UPDATED)

On Monday, May 29, the agency announced that a third person has died after being involved in a quadruple shooting that left two others dead and a fourth hospitalized with critical injuries, according to police.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 26, officers were called to a home in the 14700 block of Birchdale Avenue in Woodbridge to investigate a quadruple shooting that left four victims with gunshot wounds.

Two of the victims were pronounced dead that day, while a third died hours after the shooting at an area hospital.

Those killed in the shooting:

Edwin Geovanny Salmon, 37;

Luis Alonzo Salgado-Rivas, 41;

Kevin Josue Vallecillo Mendoza, 23.

Each of the victims were from Woodbridge.

According to police, the investigation determined that there was a small gathering inside of the home when one of the party-goers pulled out a gun and began firing shots, striking his four victims.

Following the shooting, investigators say that the rest of the guests, including the shooter, fled from the scene and scattered in various directions. Officials made note that “the incident does not appear to be random,” though it remains under investigation.

More information is expected to be released as the department continues to investigate the triple homicide. The condition of the fourth victim was not immediately available on Monday, May 29.

