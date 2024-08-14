Teens Busted Breaking In, Burglarizing Woodbridge High School During Summer Break: Police

Dominic Joses Mastrianni, 18, a 15-year-old, and 16-year-old are all facing charges following the investigation into a reported burglary at Woodbridge High School on Old Bridge Road.

All three are from Woodbridge.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, on the night of Tuesday, July 16, video surveillance showed three people inside the school after breaking in through an unsecured window before leaving in a dark-colored sedan.

It was later determined that one of them concealed a Ring Halo light under his shirt before leaving the building.

This week, officers concluded their investigation into the burglary at the high school, leading to Mastrianni's arrest and juvenile petitions against the other two teens, that "resulted in formal action and will be handled through the court process at a later date."

Mastrianni was arrested without incident, police say, and charged with burglary. No details about his bond was available on Wednesday and his next court date is pending.

