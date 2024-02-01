Teen From Triangle Charged With Raping Minor In Prince William County: Police

This week, the Prince William County Police Department concluded an investigation into an alleged sexual assault that was reported at a home in Dumfries last October.

According to investigators, the victim, who was under the age of 18, and a 15-year-old were at the Dumfries home when he allegedly sexually assaulted the victim.

Police say that the victim recently reported the incident to a school counselor, who notified the department, prompting the investigation, which led to detectives obtaining petitions for the teen suspect.

On Thursday, investigators announced that "after consultation with Juvenile Court Services, the case resulted in a formal action and will be handled through the court process at a later date."

The 15-year-old Triangle resident was charged on Tuesday, Jan. 30 with rape. His court date is pending.

