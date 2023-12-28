Fog/Mist 51°

Teacher Assaulted Student At Marshall Elementary School: PD

A longtime educator working in Prince William County has been arrested after allegedly putting her hands on a student inside an elementary school, officials say.

Christine Annette Mitchell, 60, was arrested following a weeks-long investigation into a reported assault involving a 9-year-old girl at Marshall Elementary School in Manassas late last month.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, on Wednesday, Nov. 29, officers were called to the school on Kahns Road in Manassas to launch an investigation into reports that the girl was grabbed and dragged from one classroom into another by Mitchell.

The girl suffered minor injuries.

On Wednesday, that probe by the department came to its conclusion, and the Manassas resident was arrested and charged with assault and battery. 

Mitchell was released on a court summons and her next court date is pending.

