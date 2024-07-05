Harris, 36, is facing multiple charges following an explosive incident on Thursday afternoon in the 7400 block of Moss Lane in Manassas when officers spotted a suspicious vehicle.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, at around 12:30 p.m. on July 4, officers saw Harris park a vehicle in a parking space, where they suspected he was in possession of drugs.

Police say that when they attempted to detain him, Harris actively resisted and assaulted an officer before ultimately being taken into custody; however, he wasn't done, and attempted to provide officers with false identifying information.

He was also found in possession of illegal narcotics. No injuries were reported.

The Manassas man was arrested following the investigation and charged with:

Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer;

Two counts of possession of Schedule I/II drugs;

Providing false identifying information to law enforcement;

Two counts of obstruction of justice;

Driving on a revoked license.

Bond information was unavailable on Friday, and Harris' court date was pending.

