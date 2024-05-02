Student Brings BB Gun On Another School's Bus In Prince William: Police

The boy got onto a bus on its way to Forest Park High School in Woodbridge, around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, when he lifted up his shirt to reveal the gun tucked in his waistband, police said.

The boy and a group of students got off the bus and went toward a wooded area off school grounds, just after the bus pulled up at the school, authorities said. Other students on the bus who saw the weapon immediately told school personnel, who then contacted the police.

The school adjusted their operation status as a precaution while officers conducted the investigation, which ultimately led officers to find the boy, who they said went to a different PWC school.

The investigation remains ongoing.

