Stafford Juvenile Wanted For Murder In Woodbridge Killing

Tyler Jeremiah Daley is wanted in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man on Big Crest Lane in Woodbridge, on Tuesday, July 18.

Daley, of Stafford, is wanted for murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, robbery, and shooting at an occupied vehicle, PWC police said.

The incident does not appear to have been random.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.