Suspect Terrorizing Manassas Wanted In 2nd Stabbing This Summer — This Time For Murder

This time, for murder.

Bobby Damont Gross, who also goes by Davon Green, is believed to have stabbed Todd Ehardt, 25, in the chest during a fight in a Sudley Road parking lot in Manassas around 10:20 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, county police said.

Gross fled and remains at large, while Ehardt was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In early June, Gross was charged with aggravated malicious wounding for a stabbing on Stream Walk Lane.

The Police Department is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Gross. The investigation is under way.

