Sleeping Manassas Tattoo Artist's Ex-Con Killer Arrested, Police Say

Tavaris Maleek Eberhardt is accused of killing Carlos Marcell Moore, 30, when he fired shots into the vehicle he was sleeping in on May 23, police in Prince William County said.

He was charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with evidence, and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police did not say why he was being held in jail or what he was previously convicted of.

Moore's obituary says he graduated from Fairfax High School in 2011, and him as a jack of all trades, having worked as a tattoo artist, singer, and rapper.

"He would do anything out the kindness of his heart for anyone that needed it. His favorite thing was just to get money and hang with his boys," his obituary said. "He could make you laugh and keep you smiling all the time. His friends loved him and treated him as if he was their own brother.

"He was definitely a mechanic at heart. He could fix anything that was wrong even if he didn’t know how to do it. He was gonna find out how to do it."

Click here for details in the killing of Carlos Moore and here for his complete obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.