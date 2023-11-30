Shoplifter Sought To Disarm Arresting Officers During Struggle At Woodbridge Mall: Police

Woodbridge resident Travis Xavier Timmons attempted to disarm a Prince William County Police officer at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday after the 24-year-old was busted stealing from the Potomac Mills North Face outlet, according to authorities.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29, officers were called to the store, but Timmons had no intention of going down quietly, attempting to flee and ignoring their commands to stop.

Once they caught up to Timmons, police say that he continued to struggle and at one point attempted to grab an officer's OC (pepper) spray, albeit unsuccessfully.

Timmons was eventually taken down and apprehended him after the scuffle, where it was determined that he was also in possession of drugs.

Only minor injuries were reported.

Timmons was charged with:

Attempted disarming of a law enforcement officer;

Obstruction of justice;

Possession of a Schedule I/II drug;

Petit larceny.

He is being. held without bond and his initial court appearance was pending as of Thursday afternoon.

