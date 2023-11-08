Shooter Who Missed The Mark Outside Woodbridge Tex Mex Restaurant Arrested, Police Say

Alexandria resident Kerin Argueta Cruz, 23, was arrested on Wednesday morning following an investigation into a shooting outside the Palace Tex Mex Grill on Richmond Avenue in Woodbridge.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called to the eatery after receiving reports of shots fired in the parking lot of the shopping center, one of which struck a 27-year-old man, leaving him with a non-life-threatening injury.

According to investigators, Argueta Cruz was identified as the shooter after he missed his intended target and instead struck an acquaintance, and he was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 8 by members of the Prince William County and Alexandria City police departments at his Seminary Road home.

Argueta Cruz was charged with:

Aggravated malicious wounding;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Illegal possession of a firearm;

Discharging a firearm in a public place;

Carrying a concealed weapon.

He is being held without bond and his initial court appearance is pending.

