Shooter At Large After Tracking Down Targets In Aftermath Of Altercation In Manassas: Police

In May, police say that 22-year-old Manassas resident Elmer Eduardo Pineda Salguero was involved in an altercation that led to a shooting in the area of Coloriver Road and Goodland Court, though he remains elusive.

Pineda Salguero got into the argument before the two separated, according to the department.

Later that day, a 20-year-old and 16-year-old were in the area when he allegedly sped toward them and began firing at their vehicle, striking it at least once.

No injuries were reported, though investigators noted at the time that it was not a random attack and was a targeted attack.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, an alert was issued by the department advising that Pineda Salguero has a warrant out for his arrest charging him with:

Shooting into an occupied vehicle;

Use of a firearm in commission of a felony;

Two counts of attempted malicious wounding.

He was described as being Hispanic, approximately 5-foot-6 weighing 180 pounds with long black hair, brown eyes, both ears pierced, with a full beard and moustache.

Anyone with information regarding Pineda Salguero or his whereabouts can contact the Prince William Police Department by calling (703) 792-7000.

