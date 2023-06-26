Serial Flashing Spree Lands Woodbridge Man Behind Bars

James Alexander Castell, 32, of Woodbridge, was arrested on Sunday, June 25, after exposing himself to his third victim, county police said.

Castell exposed himself and made inappropriate gestures on the 3400 block of Flint Hill Place, around 1:20 p.m. that day, the 36-year-old female victim told police.

Castell fled on foot. While checking the area, officers found and arrested Castell.

While investigating the incident, detectives discovered that Castell was involved in two additional indecent exposure incidents: One on Cotton Mill Drive on June 20, and the other on Dillingham Square on June 18, police said.

Additionally, Castell is believed to have inappropriately touched a 44-year-old woman while both were walking near Prince William Parkway and Hoffman Drive on June 19.

Castell was charged with three counts of indecent exposure and assault and battery.

