'Bad Teacher' Accused Of Striking Student During Class In Prince William County: Police

Authorities say that a teacher at an elementary school in Prince William County has been taken into police custody for allegedly hitting a third grader whose family alerted his employer.

Jovica Thomas Bristol, 38, of Dumfries, has been charged with assault and battery after being busted allegedly striking an 8-year-old student in a class at n in Woodbridge, according to Prince William County Police officials on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

It is alleged that during class on Wednesday, Jan. 4, the student was struck by Bristol for undisclosed reasons. The child then informed his family, who notified school administrators, who then advised the police of the incident, which led to the investigation.

The student reported minor injuries. Bristol was listed as a third-grade teacher on the elementary school's website as of Jan. 10.

Bristol was taken into custody on Monday, Jan. 9, and charged. He was later released on a court summons and his next court date is pending. He did not immediately return an email for comment.

