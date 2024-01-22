Road Rage Driver Whips Out Machete-Style Knife On Virginia Street: Police

Luis Amilcar Ayala, of Manassas, stopped his vehicle during an altercation with another driver on the 9700 block of Copeland Road around 10:40 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, county police said.

Then, he pulled out the machete-style knife from the trunk and "brandished" it toward the victim, police said. The victim left the area and called police.

While investigating the incident, officers found Ayala near Community Drive, where he was detained without incident. No physical contact occurred between the victim and Ayala, police said.

Ayala has been charged with brandishing of a weapon and was being held without bond.

