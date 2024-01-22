Fair 35°

SHARE

Road Rage Driver Whips Out Machete-Style Knife On Virginia Street: Police

A 59-year-old man has been arrested after police in Prince William County say he pulled out a machete-style knife in a road rage incident over the weekend.

Luis Amilcar Ayala

Luis Amilcar Ayala

Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Luis Amilcar Ayala, of Manassas, stopped his vehicle during an altercation with another driver on the 9700 block of Copeland Road around 10:40 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, county police said.

Then, he pulled out the machete-style knife from the trunk and "brandished" it toward the victim, police said. The victim left the area and called police.

While investigating the incident, officers found Ayala near Community Drive, where he was detained without incident. No physical contact occurred between the victim and Ayala, police said. 

Ayala has been charged with brandishing of a weapon and was being held without bond.

to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE