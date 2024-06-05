Reckless Mustang Driver Pepper-Sprayed After Pursuit In Virginia, Sheriff's Office Says

Deputies were brought to the 3000 block of Warrenton Road in Stafford where the county sheriff's office said Carla Yengo Kahn, 32, had nearly struck a motorcyclist in her Ford Mustang, and was driving all over the roadway around 12:35 p.m. Sunday, June 2.

Kahn's vehicle was found near Hartwood Road and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Kahn pulled over, only briefly, though, as she then took off, heading south on Warrenton Road, initiating a pursuit, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies pursued the vehicle until it pulled over again, this time at a home in the 1700 block of Warrenton Road. There, Kahn demanded to know why deputies were in her driveway, even though they later found that wasn't her house.

Kahn remained uncooperative by refusing commands and instead attempting to lecture deputies that the third amendment allowed her the right to “squat.” During their conversation, she would also pull out a knife.

In order to prevent another pursuit, deputies placed spike strips under her tires and positioned their vehicles to block her in. That is when First Sergeant Florendo took the opportunity to utilize his pepper spray and spray it within Kahn's vehicle.

"This had the desired effect and the driver would exit her vehicle to avoid the spray," reads a news release. Kahn was detained without further incident.

Kahn was charged with eluding police, obstruction of justice, and a traffic lane violation. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $10,000 secured bond.

