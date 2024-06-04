Partly Cloudy 70°

Quadruple Shooting Kills 15-Year-Old Killed Triangle, Police Say

A 15-year-old died and three other people were wounded in a quadruple shooting late Monday, June 3 in Prince William County, police said.

Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Cecilia Levine
A group of people had been gathered on the 3700 block of Masthead Trail in Triangle around 10:30 p.m., behind homes in the area, when gunfire rang out, count police said.

The parties dispersed as officers arrived on scene. Police found the first two victims, a 15-year-old boy and a man, and rendered aid. The boy ultimately died of his injuries, police said.

While checking the area, a second boy was found nearby suffering from a graze wound and was treated at the hospital. A fourth victim, another man, had been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

The other victims were ages 16, 18, and 20, police said. The shooting does not appear random.

No arrests had been made as of press time.

