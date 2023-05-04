PWC Teacher Run Over By Own Car While Pumping Tires Faces Long Road To Recovery

Amanda Kicker was putting air in her tires on Saturday, April 29 at an Exxon station on Prince William Parkway, but didn't realize the car wasn't in park as it began rolling forward around 8:30 a.m., according to a GoFundMe campaign and county police.

Kicker, 27, went to the front of her car in an attempt to stop it from rolling, but tripped and fell to the ground, where the vehicle rolled over her and continued into a nearby pond, authorities said.

Kicker was taken to the trauma unit at Fairfax Hospital with multiple broken ribs, a broken pelvis, broken shoulder blade, knee. She likely will be out of school for the remainder of the year.

To make matters worse, her car has been deemed a total loss and the accident will not be covered by insurance. Kicker is not eligible for short-term disability, the campaign says.

More than $5,100 had been raised on the GoFundMe as of Thursday, May 4.

