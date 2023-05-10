PWC Christmas Tree Shops Store Among 10 National Store Closures

The 53-year-old discount home-goods chain offers seasonal decor year-round, along with assorted gifts, kitchen items, and furniture.

The 10 stores closures are:

Rockland County, New York: 32 Spring Valley Marketplace, Spring Valley;

Jefferson County, New York: 21182 Salmon Run Mall Loop West, Watertown;

Cape Cod, Massachusetts: Davis Straits, Route 28 Falmouth Plaza, Falmouth, Massachusetts;

Barnstable County, Massachusetts: Cranberry Highway Route 6A, Sagamore;

Lancaster County, Pennsylvania: 2350 Lincoln Highway East Suite 200 in East Lampeter Township

Chester County, Pennsylvania: 955 E. Lancaster Ave., East Caln Township, near Downingtown;

Prince William County, Virginia: 2700 Potomac Mills Circle, Unit 104, Woodbridge;

Pembroke Pines, Florida: 11470 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines;

Cobb County, Georgia: 845 Ernest W. Barrett Pkwy NW, Kennesaw;

Genesee County, Michigan: 4071 Miller Road, Flint.

Christmas Tree Shops, whose headquarters is in Middleboro, Massachusetts, located in Plymouth County, announced the store closures this week after filing a petition for Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code on Friday, May 5.

The first Christmas Tree Shops store opened in 1970 in Yarmouth Port, Massachusetts, located in Barnstable County.

“After careful consideration, we determined that availing ourselves of the Chapter 11 process was the best way to address our burdensome liabilities,” said Christmas Tree Shops chairman Marc Salkovitz in a statement after the Chapter 11 bankruptcy. “This is strictly a financial restructuring. Our operations are sound.

"By increasing our financial flexibility, we will be able to focus on continuing to delight our loyal customers with a wide selection of unique goods at affordable prices. We continue to believe that given its storied history and strong customer loyalty, CTS has tremendous potential, and we remain committed to the long-term success of the business."

