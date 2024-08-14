Police Identify Suspect Wanted For Murder Of 18-Year-Old Woman In Manassas

Ashlin Yamileth Paz, who has no fixed address, was found with fatal gunshot wounds in Manassas last month in what "does not appear to be a random" incident.

On Wednesday, Aug 14, detectives announced that they have identified 20-year-old German Joseth Torres Lizama as a suspect who is now wanted for murder and other offenses.

A blue Hyundai Elantra that was sought in connection to the investigation was also found in Fairfax County, unoccupied.

Members of the Prince William County Police Department were called shortly before 8:30 p.m. on July 18 to the area of Pineview Road and Cregger Lane to investigate reports of shots fired, where they found Paz suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. No other injuries were reported.

According to investigators, Paz and Torres Lizama knew each other and the fatal incident happened during a previously planned meeting in Manassas.

Torres Lizama was described as being a Hispanic man who is 5-foot-4, weighing an estimated 150 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on both. hands and his abdomen.

He is wanted for murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

