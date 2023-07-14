Police ID Pedestrian Killed In Prince William County Crash

Chyi Mao, of Gainesville, was in the crosswalk at Forkland Way and Somerset Crossing Drive in Gainesville, when he was struck by a 2011 Honda Odyssey, heading east on SCW around 7:15 a.m., police in Prince William County said.

Fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene where Mao was pronounced dead. The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene. Speed, alcohol, and drug use were not factors in the crash.

The vehicle was driven by a 77-year-old Gainesville resident. It wasn't immediately clear if charges had been filed.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.