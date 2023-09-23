Light Rain 59°

Police ID Man Killed In Fiery Woodbridge Crash

A speeding driver who wasn't wearing a seatbelt when he crashed died in a fiery crash on Saturday morning in Prince William County, police say.

The driver lost control in the 3500 block of Veronica Lane in Woodbridge and crashed into trees along Smoketown Road.
Prince William County Police responded to the crash in Woodbridge.
Zak Failla
Justin Whitfield Brandon, 36, has been identified as the man killed at around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday morning when he crashed in the 3500 block of Veronica Lane in Woodbridge.

According to the department, the Woodbridge resident was driving a 2014 Nissan Altima south on Smoketown Road when he lost control, crossed over the opposite lanes, and went off the road, striking several trees and catching fire.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, though police said speed is believed to have been a factor.

