Police ID Man Killed In Fiery Woodbridge Crash

Justin Whitfield Brandon, 36, has been identified as the man killed at around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday morning when he crashed in the 3500 block of Veronica Lane in Woodbridge.

According to the department, the Woodbridge resident was driving a 2014 Nissan Altima south on Smoketown Road when he lost control, crossed over the opposite lanes, and went off the road, striking several trees and catching fire.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, though police said speed is believed to have been a factor.

