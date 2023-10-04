Fair 72°

SHARE

Police ID Gainesville Harley-Davidson Rider Killed In Weekend Crash

A 64-year-old Virginia man died at an area hospital after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing, state police say.

Virginia State Police are investigating the fatal crash.
Virginia State Police are investigating the fatal crash. Photo Credit: Virginia State Police
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Gainesville resident Ronald D. Musselman has been identified by Virginia State Police as the Harley-Davidson motorcyclist who was killed on Saturday, Sept. 30 on Route 621 south of Clevengers Utility Road in Culpepper County.

According to state police, at around 7:10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, Musselman was traveling north on Route 621 when he failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the right side of the road and collided with a culvert.

Musselman was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE