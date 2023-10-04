Police ID Gainesville Harley-Davidson Rider Killed In Weekend Crash

Gainesville resident Ronald D. Musselman has been identified by Virginia State Police as the Harley-Davidson motorcyclist who was killed on Saturday, Sept. 30 on Route 621 south of Clevengers Utility Road in Culpepper County.

According to state police, at around 7:10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, Musselman was traveling north on Route 621 when he failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the right side of the road and collided with a culvert.

Musselman was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

