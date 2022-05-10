Contact Us
Woodbridge Resident Robbed At Gunpoint After Trying To Sell Laptop On Social Media App

Annie DeVoe
cell phone
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Frederik Lipfert

A Woodbridge resident was robbed after trying to sell a laptop through a social media app, authorities say.

Around 11 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 30-year-old victim arranged to meet with potential buyers of the laptop at the Potomac Vista Apartments in the 14100 block of Bay Vista Drive, according to Prince William County police.

When the buyers showed up, they pointed a gun toward the victim and demanded the bag containing the laptop.

The suspects stole the bag and took off on foot.

The suspects are described as a white male around 5-foot-7 and 150-160 pounds wearing a dark gray hoodie, light grey sweatpants, and light-colored sneakers, and a black male around the same size, wearing a dark-colored gator-style mask, black hoodie, and dark sweatpants.  

No injuries were reported in the crime, and the suspects have yet to be captured.

