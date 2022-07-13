Contact Us
Prince William Daily Voice serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
Woodbridge Bus Slams Restaurant Sign, 4 Hurt

AJ Goldbloom
Prince William County Police
Prince William County Police Photo Credit: Prince William County Police

Four people were hurt when a bus slammed into a restaurant sign while swerving in an effort to avoid a car in Virginia, authorities said.

The bus was headed Northeast on Potomac Mills Road at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, when a car struck the bus on the driver’s side, transportation officials said.

In an effort to avoid further damage, the bus veered away from the car and hit a shopping center sign near a gas line, officials reported. Two passengers on the bus, the bus driver, and another driver were all reportedly taken to a nearby hospital.

Prince William County Fire Department and Washington Gas workers arrived at the scene to turn off gas in the area.

Officials said they shared official video from bus cameras with the Prince William County Police Department. The police are conducting an ongoing investigation and there is no word on whether charges will be filed. 

