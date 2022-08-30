Woman Arrested For Neglect In VA After Leaving Wandering 5-Year-Old Boy Home Alone: Police

A woman is facing charges after failing to care for a 5-year-old family member in Virginia who was left in her care, authorities announced.

Woodbridge resident Ana Cecila Escobar De Abarca, 42, was arrested and charged with child abuse after a boy she was responsible for was found wandering around in a different neighborhood unattended, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Officers from the department responded to the 15000 block of Alaska Road in Woodbridge at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29 to investigate a report of child neglect.

It is alleged that De Abarca left the 5-year-old boy with inadequate care, and while she was out of the house, the boy left the home undetected, police said. The child was found in a separate neighborhood a short distance away and authorities were contacted.

The boy was unharmed and turned over to a different family member.

Escobar De Abarca was arrested and charged with child neglect. Her court date is pending and she is being held without bond.

