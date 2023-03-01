Wanted Suspect Injures Self, Officer, Damages Police Vehicle During Arrest In Manassas: Police

A wanted suspect didn’t go down quietly in Prince William County as he wreaked havoc while resisting arrest as officers attempted to apprehend him, according to authorities.

William Patrick Brown, 31, of Woodbridge, assaulted officers, injured himself, and damaged the inside of a police cruiser this week when he was served a warrant in Manassas from a different jurisdiction.

Officers from the Prince William County Police Department responded to the 8000 block of Counselor Road earlier this week for a warrant service from a different jurisdiction, according to a spokesperson for the agency.

When officers arrived, it is alleged that Brown refused to comply with their commands and attempted to flee, though he was quickly detained while actively resisting.

After a brief struggle, police say that Brown was taken into custody, though while he was being escorted to a police vehicle, he kicked an officer, officials said. Once inside the cruiser, he continued his antics, damaging parts of the vehicle and physically striking his head against the partition, causing minor injuries.

The officer also reported minor injuries.

Brown was ultimately charged with:

Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer;

Obstruction of justice;

Destruction of property.

His court date is pending and he is being held without bond.

