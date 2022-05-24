Wanted Manassas Man Gets Third DUI In 5 Years: Police

Authorities cleared multiple outstanding warrants off their books last weekend when they arrested a Manassas man for his third DUI in less than five years, police said.

Melara Alvarado, 34, was pulled over Sunday evening, May 22, after a concerned driver called police to complain about someone driving erratically, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said. The caller told deputies that a black Mustang was swerving all over the road and into oncoming traffic.

Deputies spotted Alvarado's Mustang and pulled him over. He didn't help his case when he crashed into a mailbox during the stop, the Sheriff's Office said. The deputy noted Alvarado's eyes were red and glassy, and he smelled of alcohol. His blood-alcohol level was between .15 and .20, the incident report notes. The legal limit is below. 08.

Deputies charged him with DUI third offense within five years, officials said. During the arrest, deputies realized Alvarado had outstanding warrants in Henrico, Manassas City, and Prince William for contempt of court.

He was being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond, official said.

