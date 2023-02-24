Wanted Bank Robber Busted By Police In Prince William County

All hands were on deck to capture an alleged bank robber in Virginia who is known to police throughout the region, according to officials.

Dumfries resident David Emmanuel Andrews, 27, was charged with robbery following a joint investigation into a bank robbery in the middle of the day in Spotsylvania County.

Shortly after noon on Wednesday, Feb. 22, members of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office were called to Carter Bank and Trust on Courthouse Road to investigate a bank robbery.

Upon arrival, witnesses advised that the suspect - later identified as Andrews - had fled the scene in the vehicle, but he left behind enough evidence to be named as a suspect.

During the investigation, police say that it was determined that the suspect’s description matched that of a person of interest wanted for similar crimes in Prince William County.

Officials said that multiple jurisdictions, including the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, shared their intel, leading to a warrant for Andrews’ arrest.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, detectives from the Prince William County Police Department executed the warrant in Dumfries, and Andrews was taken into custody without incident and charged with robbery.

No initial court date was announced.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.