Virginia Police Officer Shoots Two Dogs Attacking Him During Welfare Check: Authorities

A police officer shot two dogs who were attacking him while he was conducting a welfare check in Virginia, authorities said.

Prince William County police were called to a home on the 13900 block of Telegraph Rd. in Woodbridge around 10:05 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28.

When an officer began speaking with the resident, two pit bull dogs pushed past the man and charged at the officer, police said.

One of the dogs bit the officer in the hip while the other dog latched onto his vest.

The officer was able to move into the front yard, where he shot both dogs, police said.

Both dogs were taken to an area animal hospital where one, a 2-year-old male pit bull mix, was later euthanized as a result of its injuries, authorities said.

The other dog, a 7-month-old female pit bull mix, is expected to recover.

The officer was treated at the scene and no other injuries or property damage was reported.

