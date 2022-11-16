Virginia Mom Apprehended For Child Neglect After Unattended 2-Year-Old Son Shoots Himself: PD

The Virginia mom of a toddler who shot himself after being left unattended has been arrested.

Christalle Phillips Moat, 39, of Manassas, surrendered to police on Tuesday, Nov. 15, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Moat's charge is connected to an incident that happened inside a home on the 7600 block of Monitor Court on Oct. 26, police said.

Authorities say they were initially notified by Child Protective Services (CPS) that a mom, later identified as Moat, brought her 2-year-old son to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The child was left unattended inside a home and discovered an unlocked gun and shot himself in the hand sometime between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., police said.

Moat, along with other family members, brought the victim to a local hospital, where investigators say CPS was eventually contacted.

Her court date is pending.

