Virginia Caretaker Was Drunk, Unable To Help Boy Suffering Medical Emergency: Police

A Virginia woman was charged with child neglect after a 12-year-old boy she was caring for had a mental health crisis, and she was intoxicated and unable to provide care, authorities said.

Jennefer Singleton, 43, of Woodbridge, was working as a caretaker for Sunrise Group when the incident occurred around 8:10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, Prince William County Police said.

The victim himself called emergency services, who took him from a Woodbridge home to the hospital for treatment. While investigating, they found Singleton was intoxicated and unable to care for him, they said.

Singleton was charged with felony child neglect.

