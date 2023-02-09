Two Teens Accused Of Roles In Woodbridge Shooting In Stolen Kia, Police Say

Two teens are facing weapons charges for their roles in what appears to be a targeted shooting in Woodbridge on Wednesday afternoon, according to a Prince William County Police spokesperson.

Jamar Kenta Fullwood, Jr., 19, and a 16-year-old boy, both of Woodbridge, were apprehended by police investigators on Thursday night following an investigation into shots fired out of a stolen Kia.

Officers responded shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8 to the 1900 block of Old Post Terrace in Woodbridge to investigate reports of shots fired, police said.

Upon arrival, they found an unoccupied Kia Sportage in the area with “significant damage,” and multiple shell casings on the ground inside and around the vehicle, which had been reported stolen earlier.

Police say that the department received multiple calls about hearing gunshots and a vehicle driving erratically in the area, which was confirmed by surveillance video that showed shots being fired out of the vehicle toward a man who was walking along Powder Horn Terrace.

Witnesses said that after the shots were fired, the driver crashed and five people fled the vehicle, prompting a search that involved multiple police K9s and a Fairfax County police helicopter.

An officer spotted three of the suspects getting into a ride-share vehicle, which was immediately stopped and all three were detained.

Two of the occupants, Fullwood, and the teen, were found to be in possession of a concealed long gun and handgun, investigators said. The third was unarmed.

Three homes were struck in the shooting and appear to be connected to the incident. No injuries were reported, investigators said. The person who appears to be the target of the gunshots and two others who were initially seen fleeing the vehicle following the crash, were never located.

Fullwood was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in public. The 16-year-old was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

The third teen was not charged and was released to a guardian. Additional charges are expected, according to police.

“This case marks one of three significant cases in recent weeks involving juveniles or young adults being involved in, or otherwise connected to, the theft or attempted theft of Hyundai and Kia vehicles,” the spokesperson stated.

The investigation is ongoing.

