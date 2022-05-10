Suspected Drug User In PWC Wanted After Escaping, Fleeing From Arresting Officers: Police

A wanted man pulled a fast one on police officers attempting to arrest him in Prince William County when he escaped custody and was able to run away from custody, authorities announced.

Woodbridge resident Isaiah Dimitri Hall, 25, is at large after making his great escape from members of the Prince William County Police Department attempting to apprehend him for alleged illegal drug use in a Bayside Avenue apartment complex.

Officers were called to the Bayvue Apartments complex in the 1400 block of Bayside Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, where there was a report of suspected drug use and a person - later identified as Hall - being detained by security in the building.

While investigating the claims, police said that the officers determined that Hall was currently wanted for a non-violent, failure to appear in court offense on a previous drug violation.

Hall was taken into custody by responding officers, and while walking him to their police vehicle, Hall was able to pull away and fled the area on foot.

Officers and a police K9 were called to the area to search for Hall, but were unable to track him down, according to investigators.

Following the incident, officers obtained additional warrants for Hall, who is now wanted for escape without force and petit larceny.

