Suspect Is All Smiles After Being Tracked By GPS In Stolen Ambulance In Manassas

A Manassas woman chose a highly questionable getaway vehicle after taking off from a Virginia hospital in a stolen ambulance, police say.

Feben Nigatu, 33, is facing charges after she allegedly stole an ambulance from a UVA Health Prince William Medical Center medical transport company.

The incident played out at approximately 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, when investigators were called to the 8700 block of Sudley Road in Manassas following reports of a stolen vehicle.

Nigatu did not get far.

Officials said that the ambulance was tracked through GPS to the Coverstone subdivision in Prince William County, where police located both Nigatu and the stolen vehicle.

She was arrested and the ambulance was recovered without incident.

Nigatu was charged with grand larceny of an auto. Her court date is pending and she is being held without bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.