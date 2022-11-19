Suspect At Large After Manassas Bank Robbery

A suspect is large after robbing a Manassas bank and making off with an undisclosed amount of cash, authorities said.

Officers were called to the Bank of America on the 8500 block of Sudley Road around 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 to investigate a robbery, according to the Prince William Police Department.

The suspect approached a teller and presented them with a note demanding money and implying he had a gun, police said.

The unknown man then fled the scene with the money.

No injuries were reported.

"At no time during the encounter was a firearm displayed," police said.

The suspect is described as a Black man who was last seen wearing a black hat, red shirt, camouflage hooded sweatshirt underneath a blue jacket, and grey or olive-green pants.

He was also wearing white covers over all 10 fingers, police said.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit an online tip by clicking here.

