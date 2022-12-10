Strong-Armed Robbery Suspect In Custody Following Incident Near Virginia Community College

A suspect wanted for an attempted strong-armed robbery in Manassas has been apprehended following a nearly monthlong investigation into an incident near the Northern Virginia Community College, police say.

John Wilkes Trent II, 37, who has no fixed address, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 11 following the investigation into an attempted robbery that happened in the area of Sudley Road near Campus Drive last month.

It is alleged that shortly before 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, officers from the Prince William Police Department responded to the area of the reported attempted robbery, which found that a 33-year-old man had agreed to meet with Trent.

During the encounter, Trent allegedly demanded his victim's property and threatened him when the victim did not comply before fleeing the area on foot and alerting the police.

Investigators noted that at no point during the incident was a weapon displayed or used, and no property was reported missing.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation led to police identifying Trent as a suspect, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Trent was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon and charged with robbery. His court date is pending and information about his bond was not available on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

