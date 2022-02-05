Contact Us
Prince William Daily Voice serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Prince William Daily Voice serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge

Nearby Sites

  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
  • Loudon
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Stafford
    serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford
Police & Fire

Strong Arm Robber Wanted Out Of Prince William County: Police

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Shamar Kashawn King
Shamar Kashawn King Photo Credit: Google Maps/Prince William County Police

Police in Prince William County are on the hunt for the man who tried robbing a woman of her phone and keys in a parking lot, authorities said.

The 38-year-old victim was approached by Shamar Kashawn King, 25 — whom she knew — around 8:50 p.m. on April 29 in the parking lot of the Summertree Condominiums 7500 block of Margate Ct. in Manassas, county police said.

At one point during the encounter, King became upset and tried to take the victim’s phone. When the victim was able to maintain control of the phone, a brief struggle over the victim’s keys ensued, police said. 

Eventually, the victim was able to separate from the accused and drove out of the area to contact the police. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for King on charges of robbery.

He was described as a black male, approximately 6’3”, 170lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.