Strong Arm Robber Wanted Out Of Prince William County: Police

Police in Prince William County are on the hunt for the man who tried robbing a woman of her phone and keys in a parking lot, authorities said.

The 38-year-old victim was approached by Shamar Kashawn King, 25 — whom she knew — around 8:50 p.m. on April 29 in the parking lot of the Summertree Condominiums 7500 block of Margate Ct. in Manassas, county police said.

At one point during the encounter, King became upset and tried to take the victim’s phone. When the victim was able to maintain control of the phone, a brief struggle over the victim’s keys ensued, police said.

Eventually, the victim was able to separate from the accused and drove out of the area to contact the police. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for King on charges of robbery.

He was described as a black male, approximately 6’3”, 170lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

