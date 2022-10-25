Stabbing Suspect Apprehended After Attacking Family Member During Dispute In PWC

A stabbing suspect was arrested after attacking a family member during a dispute in Virginia, authorities said.

Officers were called to a home on the 4100 block of La Maurice Lp. in Dumfries around 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Cops learned that Marquis Davon Bostic, 29, repeatedly stabbed a 55-year-old family member during an argument, they said.

The pair eventually separated, and the police were called.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where they are expected to survive, authorities said.

Meanwhile, Bostic was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

His court date is pending, and no bond was given.

