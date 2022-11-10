Speeding 24-Year-Old Driver Killed In Rollover Woodbridge Crash, Police Say

A speeding 24-year-old driver was killed in a rollover crash in Virginia after losing control and landing in a ditch, according to police in Prince William County.

Woodbridge resident Denard Everett Bankston II was killed in a crash that remains under investigation shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, a spokesperson for the Prince William County Police Department said.

Members of the department's Crash Investigation Unit were called to the area of Horner Road near Millwood Drive in Woodbridge when Bankston lost control of his 2021 Hyundai Sonata as he approached a sharp curve in the roadway.

The vehicle crossed over the double yellow line before Bankston left the roadway, struck a ditch, and rolled over several times.

Paramedics responded to the scene to render aid, but Bankston was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident has been asked to contact the Prince William County Police Crash Investigation Unit by calling 911 or (703) 792-6500.

