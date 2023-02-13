Son Kills Mom In Manassas: Police

A Greek tragedy played out in real-time in Prince William County when a son stabbed his mother to death, police said.

Darrion Hunter Wilds, 24, of Manassas, is charged with murder and other offenses in the death of his 48-year-old mom, Jennifer Nicole Marshall, on Monday, Feb. 13, Prince William County police said.

A bystander called police when they saw an injured Marshall with a stab wound to her neck, standing outside the Regency Apartments in the 9800 block of Shallow Creek Loop around 11 a.m.

Marshall was ultimately transported to an area hospital, where she later died, authorities said.

Wilds was found by a tipster walking along the train tracks near Bristol Road, and when officers arrived in the area, he initially refused to acknowledge their presence.

Eventually, Wilds complied, and he was taken into custody without further incident in the 10800 block of Bristol Road, uninjured, police said.

Wilds was charged with murder and stabbing in the commission of a felony. His court date is pending and he is being held without bond.

