Search Launched For Missing Man In Woodbridge

Police in Northern Virginia are seeking the public's help in locating a 28-year-old man who may be endangered, they said.

Zackary Thomas was last seen on the 4000 block of Kingsley Road in Woodbridge Friday, Sept. 23, around 4 p.m., Prince William County police said.

"Zackary is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance which qualifies him as being endangered," police said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

Thomas is described as white male who is 6 feet tall, 180 lbs with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

