Same Stunt, Different Day For Repeat Road Rage Driver In Prince William Police Custody Again

A 58-year-old Manassas driver last week found himself in a familiar place in less than a month: Police custody.

Luis Amilcar Ayala flashed a handgun at a driver in another car during a road rage incident on Sudley Manor Drive and Tartan Hills Parkway around 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, Prince William County police said.

On Nov. 27, he did nearly the same thing at Sudley Road near Sunnygate Drive, police said.

The victim in the Dec. 23 incident fled the scene and contacted police, who tracked down the other driver, identified as Ayala, they said. Officers recovered the firearm used during and determined the serial number had been tampered with, they said.

In 2017, he was arrested for assaulting a woman and grabbing her 6-month-old baby by the throat, Faquier reports, and last June, he was charged with attacking another man with pepper spray during a road rage incident.

In the most recent incident, Ayala was charged with reckless handling of a firearm, brandishing, and altering of a firearm serial number.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

