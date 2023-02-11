PWC Teen Girl Who Pepper-Sprayed Classmates Gets Hit With Felony Charge

A 15-year-old girl has been hit with a felony charge after an argument in a school bathroom went haywire, police say.

The teenage student was reportedly arguing with two other 15-year-old girls when the incident occurred inside of a bathroom at Woodbridge High School on Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to a Prince William County Police Department spokesperson.

During the argument, the two other 15-year-old students went into a bathroom stall to get away from the charged teen, who then allegedly pointed pepper spray into the stall, striking both of the hiding girls.

A school resource officer was alerted of the incident and was able to locate the accused teen, who still had the pepper spray.

The two teens that were sprayed were treated by a school nurse for minor injuries.

The accused teen has been charged with two counts of felony assault by a caustic substance, according to police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.