Police & Fire

Police ID 19-Year-Old Man Shot At Woodbridge Shopping Center Following His Death

David Madison Fowler III was shot at the Cheshire Station Plaza shopping center on Tuesday, June 14. He died of his wounds at a nearby hospital, police announced on Thursday.
Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man shot multiple times at a Prince William County shopping center on Tuesday, June 14, has died, police said on Thursday. 

David Madison Fowler III, of Woodbridge, and a friend were supposed to meet three men at Cheshire Station Plaza around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Prince William County police. During that meeting, one of those men opened fire and shot Fowler several times in the chest. They then sped away in a light-colored vehicle. Police didn't say why they were meeting or what sparked the shooting. 

Witnesses and police gave Fowler first aid until paramedics could take over and get him to a nearby hospital, police said. He died as a result of his injuries, police said. No one else was injured in the shooting. 

Police found multiple shell casings and two guns while canvassing the area for evidence. Investigators sent those items for testing. 

Investigators ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-7000. You can also submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip. 

