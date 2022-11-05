Contact Us
Police & Fire

Police ID 18-Year-Old Shot Dead In Prince William Condo Complex Shooting

David Cifarelli
Michael Arthur
Michael Arthur Photo Credit: GoFundMe (original source unknown)

Michael Arthur was a son, brother and friend who tragically lost his life only days before his high school graduation. 

The 18-year-old from Dumfries was shot and killed during an argument in the parking lot of the Somerset Pointe Apartments in Gainesville on Sunday, May 8, according to Prince William County Police. 

Preliminarily information suggested the incident did not appear to be random and there was no active threat to the community. The investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, Michael's family organized a GoFundMe to honor the young man's life and give him a proper funeral. 

"Mike was a fun loving, respectful, and ambitious young man who was full of life and looking forward to the future with optimism and hope," the campaign reads. "As we send off this gentle soul, any contribution would be greatly appreciated. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace."

As of Wednesday, the campaign raised over $2,900 of its $50,000 goal. People can donate to the GoFundMe by clicking here.

