Police ID 18-Year-Old Shot Dead In Prince William Condo Complex Shooting

An 18-year-old man was shot and killed during an argument in a Prince William County apartment complex parking lot early Sunday, May 8, authorities said.

Michael Arthur, of Dumfries, was hospitalized with gunshot wounds suffered at during an argument in the parking lot of Somerset Pointe Apartments in Gainesville around 1 a.m., county police said.

Hospital staff notified police who responded to the scene, and Arthur was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported, however, two parked and uncoupled vehicles sustained damage from being struck by gunfire.

Preliminarily information suggests the incident does not appear to be random and there was no active threat to the community. The investigation remains ongoing.

