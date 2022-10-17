Person Of Incident Talking To Police After Four Killed In Mass Shooting At Prince William Home

A person of interest has been identified and is speaking with police following a fatal shooting in a Virginia home that left four dead.

Officers from the Prince William County Police Department responded shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 to a reported shooting in the 5200 block of Mansfield Court in Woodbridge.

Upon arrival, officers said that they conducted a welfare check inside the home, where they found four adults in different parts of the home with various gunshot wounds.

All four were pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon, a spokesperson for the department said that detectives identified a man as a person of interest in the shooting and that he is speaking with investigators.

No charges have been announced, and the initial investigation determined that it "appears to be domestic related as the parties were known to one another.

The spokesperson for the department said that "at this time, the incident appears isolated to the residence, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.”

The investigation into the murders is ongoing. Police said that the victims' identities will be released once next-of-kin are notified.

More information is expected to be released by police in Prince William County as the investigation unfolds.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

