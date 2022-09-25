Pedestrian Struck By Two Cars In Prince William Crash Pronounced Dead, ID'd By Police

Police investigators in Virginia have released new information regarding the pedestrian who went ping-ponging between cars and was killed crossing a busy street in Prince William County.

Manassas resident Juan Torres Lizama, 54, was killed in his hometown after being struck by two vehicles on Sudley Road near Stream Walk Lane, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Shortly after 9:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, officers and investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the reported crash after Lizama was struck crossing Sudley Road.

Police said that Lizama was first struck by a 2020 Ford Escape driven by a 27-year-old man from Manassas Park, and after the initial impact, he was struck by a 2010 Toyota Prius being driven by a 30-year-old man from Alexandria.

Both vehicles were traveling south on Sudley Road at the time of the fatal incident, and both drivers remained at the scene to assist with the investigation, police noted.

Lizama was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Officials noted that “(Lizama) was not crossing in a crosswalk at the time of the collision. Investigators determined that speed, alcohol, and drugs are not factors for either driver.”

