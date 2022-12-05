Pedestrian, 36, Fatally Struck By Two Cars In Prince William County

A 36-year-old man walking in the highway was struck and killed by two vehicles in Prince William County, authorities said.

The man was in the northbound lanes of Richmond Highway near Russell road in Quantico when he was hit by a 2010 BMW 5 heading south, and then another car while he laid in the roadway around 6 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5

At the time of the crash, the victim was wearing dark-colored clothing and walking in the roadway outside of a crosswalk.

The driver of the second vehicle continued southbound on Richmond Highway and did not stop. It was unclear if the driver was aware they struck the man.

The driver of the BMW, a 17-year-old girl, remained on scene at of the crash and was uninjured.

Rescue personnel responded and pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. Neither speed nor impairment appear to be factors in the collision on the part of the BMW driver.

The identity of the victim will be released pending notification of a next-of-kin. Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police and are urging anyone who believe they may have been the driver of the second vehicle to come forward. The investigation is ongoing.

